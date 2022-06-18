LIVE BLOG: Stormers-Bulls United Rugby Championship final

Cape Town - Welcome to IOL Sport’s live coverage of the United Rugby Championship final between the Stormers and the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium! Our team of rugby writers at Cape Town Stadium will keep you up to date with all the action as it happens.

HALFTIME: Stormers 3 Bulls 7 40th minute: Libbok converts a penalty after a good spell of pressure by the Stormers. They will feel good heading into the break just four points down against the Bulls.

40' #Stormers Penalty: Manie Libbok - over



HALFTIME: Stormers 3-7 Bulls



The Bulls had the better of the first half, but couldn't convert pressure into points



Stormers' defence strong, but need to put a few phases together on attack@IOLsport #STOvBUL #URCFinal #URC — Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed) June 18, 2022 33rd minutes: Mannie Libbok fails to convert a penalty after the Bulls are blown up at a breakdown inside their 22.

28' Yet another wasted attacking opportunity for the Bulls - midfield scrum on the Stormers 22, but Harold Vorster knocks-on in the tackle@IOLsport #STOvBUL #URCFinal #URC — Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed) June 18, 2022 Morgan sums it up brilliantly ... Deon Fourie is bruised, battered, bliksemed and keeping the Stormers in this right now #STOvBUL — Morgan Bolton (@FreemanZAR) June 18, 2022

23rd minute: Deon Fourie has been the Stormers’ hero so far, making crucial steals in his own 22 to keep the Bulls at bay. 23' Jake White won't be happy with the Bulls' execution - doing all the playing and getting into the 22, but not converting it into points



Stormers defence holding on desperately@IOLsport #STOvBUL #URCFinal #URC — Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed) June 18, 2022 19' Crucial turnover for the Stormers inside their 22 - that Bulls maul was rumbling forward 🐂![CDATA[]]>🐂@IOLsport #STOvBUL #URCFinal #URC — Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed) June 18, 2022 17th minute: Nervy start from the Stormers, who have made double the number of tackles so far.

3rd minute: TRY BULLS! Harold Voster scores after a bullocking run by Johan Grobbelaar, who broke away from a maul. Smith adds the extras. What a start for the Bulls! 1st minute: The Bulls get us underway, with Chris Smith kicks it high into the Mother City night sky. * It’s bitterly cold at Cape Town Stadium, but the crowd who came in is warming up for a massive battle between the two arch-rivals at Cape Town’s famous 20210 World Cup venue.

The trophy (Beastie, as they call all 20kgs of her) is on display on the pitch and there is a buzz in the air. The 31 000 faithful are in good spirits, and the only regret is that this majestic stadium isn’t filled to capacity for what is expected to be a fierce North-South derby. There are lots of big names here, with former Stormers star Cheslin Kolbe giving his prediction for the game ...

The hot-stepper and @THESTORMERS legend @CheslinKolbe is in the house for the @URCOfficial final at @CapeTownStadium



The Springboks’ flyer has made his prediction for the #STOvBUL clash … 👀.



🎥 @ZaahierAdams pic.twitter.com/UcC4auiNTh — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) June 18, 2022 TEAMS FOR CAPE TOWN STADIUM Stormers: 15 Warrick Gelant 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Damian Willemse 11 Seabelo Senatla 10 Manie Libbok 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Evan Roos 7 Hacjivah Dayimani 6 Deon Fourie 5 Marvin Orie 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Frans Malherbe 2 JJ Kotze 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Bench: 16 Andre-hugo Venter 17 Brok Harris 18 Neethling Fouche 19 Ernst van Rhyn 20 Junior Pokomela 21 Nama Xaba 22 Godlen Masimla 23 Sacha Mngomezulu. Bulls: 15 Kurt-lee Arendse 14 Canan Moodie 13 Cornal Hendricks 12 Harold Vorster 11 Madosh Tambwe 10 Chris Smith 9 Zak Burger 8 Elrigh Louw 7 Arno Botha 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Ruan Nortje 4 Walt Steenkamp 3 Mornay Smith 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 Bismarck du Plessis 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Robert Hunt 19 Janko Swanepoel 20 WJ Steenkamp 21 Embrose Papier 22 Morné Steyn 23 David Kriel.