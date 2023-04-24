LOOK: ‘Believing in a miracle …’ Siya Kolisi’s injury may be serious after wife Rachel asks for prayers

Cape Town — A cryptic Instagram post, with a photo of Siya Kolisi's strapped hand with the word Jesus written on it, was posted by the Springbok captain's wife, Rachel, on Monday, asking friends to pray with them. Kolisi picked up a knee injury on Saturday as his Sharks drew 22-22 with Munster to crawl into the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

But, after his wife's post on Monday, it's suspected that Kolisi's injury is far more serious than initially suspected. If this is the case, then the Springbok captain's participation at the World Cup later this year in France could be in jeopardy. Kolisi hyper-extended his knee eight minutes into the clash against Munster but continued to play with a strapped knee.

"Hey friends! Believing for a miracle. Would really appreciate if you could take a minute out your day to pray with us! (sic)," Rachel wrote on the post. "I’ve seen God do it before and believe he will do it again. “Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing.” ‭‭James‬ ‭1‬:‭2‬, ‭4‬ ‭NLT‬‬ - she ended the pos.

Among the people who responded, included Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk, Anlia Etzebeth, wife of Springbok Eben Etzebeth, and Layla Kolbe, the wife of Cheslin Kolbe. The Kolbe's went through a similar situation when the Springbok winger hurt his ankle in the pool stages at the World Cup in Japan in 2019 ahead of the final against England and their daughter Kylah prayed for her dad's healing. Kolbe missed the semi-final but recovered in time to help the Springboks win the trophy after scoring a sensational try.