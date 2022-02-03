Lukhanyo Am shifts to inside centre for Sharks’ URC clash against the Stormers
Durban - Lukhanyo Am will captain the Sharks against the Stormers on Saturday from the uncustomary position of inside centre after a knee injury in training forced Ben Tapuia out of the side.
Am has moved from 13 to 12 on occasions and played just as well, and the switch allows coach Sean Everitt to bring tough-tackling Jeremy Ward into the team at outside centre and Werner Kok is promoted from the Currie Cup squad to the bench for this URC fixture in Cape Town.
Interestingly, Everitt has freshened up his halfback combination, bringing in Argentinian Tito Bonilla for Boeta Chamberlain and Jaden Hendrikse returns at scrumhalf for Grant Williams.
The forward pack that dominated the Stormers at scrum time has been retained en masse.
In the final change, lock Reniel Hugo makes on the bench way for Gerbrandt Grobler.
Just two points separate the Sharks (10th) and Stormers (12th) on the URC table.
Sharks – Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am (c), 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Tito Bonilla, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Jeandre Labuschaghe, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gerbrandt Grobler, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Werner Kok.
