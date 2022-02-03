Lukhanyo Am shifts to inside centre for Sharks’ URC clash against the Stormers

Durban - Lukhanyo Am will captain the Sharks against the Stormers on Saturday from the uncustomary position of inside centre after a knee injury in training forced Ben Tapuia out of the side.

Am has moved from 13 to 12 on occasions and played just as well, and the switch allows coach Sean Everitt to bring tough-tackling Jeremy Ward into the team at outside centre and Werner Kok is promoted from the Currie Cup squad to the bench for this URC fixture in Cape Town.