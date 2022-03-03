Lukhanyo Am signs new deal with Sharks, takes on short stint with Kobe Steelers

Cape Town - Sharks skipper Lukhanyo Am has signed a deal with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers, which will see him spend a short stint in Japan before returning to Durban. Am will take up a two-month stint with the Kobe Steelers from next week. The Sharks on Thursday announced that the World Cup-winning centre had signed a new three-year deal with the team that will keep him in Durban until 2025. This will see the 28-year-old plying his trade at Kings Park until 2025.

Speaking on Am’s move, Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said: “Building a world-class squad that fights for success and performs with distinction is all about identifying talent, recruiting where necessary and, above all, retaining your top players,” explained Coetzee. “We are thrilled that Lukhanyo has thrown his full support behind what we at the Sharks are trying to achieve and he has committed his substantial abilities and player excellence to the Sharks for the next three years. His contribution to the Sharks has been phenomenal and we look forward with eager anticipation to the next few years with him as an integral member of the team.” @WynonaLouw