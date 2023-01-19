Mapimpi (32) was cited after his team's win in Durban at the weekend with the sanction handed down following Wednesday's independent disciplinary hearing.

Johannesburg — The Sharks' Springboks Rugby World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi has been banned for two weeks for making "reckless" contact with the eye of Bordeaux-Begles' Maxime Lucu last weekend, the Champions Cup organisers announced on Thursday.

"The committee upheld the citing complaint, finding that Mapimpi had made reckless contact with Lucu's eye area which warranted a red card and it determined that the offence was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and four weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point," European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said.

"Due to the player's clear disciplinary record, it was decided to grant him the full 50% mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by two weeks before imposing a two-week suspension.

"Mapimpi is free to play on Monday, 30 January and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision," it added.