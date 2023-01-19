Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Makazole Mapimpi handed two-week ban for 'reckless' eye contact

Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi runs with the ball during their Champions Cup match against Union Bordeaux Begles at Kings Park Stadium in Durban last week

Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi runs with the ball during their Champions Cup match against Union Bordeaux Begles at Kings Park Stadium in Durban last week. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg — The Sharks' Springboks Rugby World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi has been banned for two weeks for making "reckless" contact with the eye of Bordeaux-Begles' Maxime Lucu last weekend, the Champions Cup organisers announced on Thursday.

Mapimpi (32) was cited after his team's win in Durban at the weekend with the sanction handed down following Wednesday's independent disciplinary hearing.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The committee upheld the citing complaint, finding that Mapimpi had made reckless contact with Lucu's eye area which warranted a red card and it determined that the offence was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and four weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point," European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said.

"Due to the player's clear disciplinary record, it was decided to grant him the full 50% mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by two weeks before imposing a two-week suspension.

"Mapimpi is free to play on Monday, 30 January and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision," it added.

More on this

Sharks became the first South African side to reach the Champions Cup last-16 as they eased past Bordeaux-Begles 32-3 in Durban.

AFP

Related Topics:

RugbySharks

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP