Maties and NWU bag narrow wins in Varsity Cup

Johannesburg - It went down to the wire, but in the end, Maties secured a 56-54 victory over Wits in Johannesburg with flyhalf Jurie Matthee kicking the match-winning penalty in the final seconds. Scorers:

Wits 54 (19) – Tries: Mark Snyman, Azi Afrika (2), Lindo Mcusane, Wernich Aucamp (2). Conversions: Gerswin Mouton (1). Penalties: Mouton (1). Maties 56 (40) – Tries: Matthew van Schalkwyk, Grant de Jager, Waqar Solaan, Siyabonga Ngubelanga (2), Maselino Pooe. Conversions: Jurie Matthee. Penalties: Matthee (4).

FNB Player That Rocks: Grant de Jager (Maties)

Elsewhere, the nightmare continued for UP-Tuks as they suffered a fourth consecutive defeat this season, with log leaders NWU Eagles beating the defending champions 26-22 in Pretoria. The halftime score was 21-15. Scorers: UP-Tuks: 22 (15) – Tries: Allister Williams, Lincoln Daniels, Ethan Burger. Conversions: Walter Visser (1). Penalties: Visser (1)

NWU Eagles: 26 (21) – Tries: Tino Swanepoel (2), Keano Windvogel, Theuns Pretorius. Conversions: Zinedine Robinson (2). Player That Rocks: Tino Swanepoel (NWU) In Johannesburg, after a competitive first half, CUT kicked into higher gear for a comprehensive 54-12 victory over UJ.

It was the Orange Army who scored the first try of the game through Peter Polhmann, who was set up brilliantly by his teammates. Jonathan Viljoen made no mistake with the conversion, giving UJ an early 7-0 lead. ALSO READ: Police investigating case of assault after players stabbed during club rugby game Scorers:

UJ: 12 (12) – Tries: Peter Polhmann, Prince Nkabinde. Conversions: Jonathan Viljoen (1). CUT: 54 (30) – Tries: Zachary Bester (2), Ricoman Titus (3), Jacobus Cloete, Matthew Sekele. Conversions: Tyler Sefoor (6). Penalties: Sefoor (1). FNB Player That Rocks: Jacobus Johannes Cloete (CUT)

In Cape Town, UCT restored their dignity with a 29-12 win over UFS Shimlas. Having lost their away match last week against UJ, the Ikey Tigers were hoping to fix what went wrong. ALSO READ: Nigel Owens could add value to Springboks’ World Cup defence if he takes up Rassie Erasmus’ offer Scorers:

UCT 29 (24) – Tries: Rethabile Louw, Brian le Roux, Kyle Lamb, Lezane Davis. Conversations: Ntokozo Makhaza (3). Penalties: Makhaza (1). UFS Shimlas 12 (0) – Tries: Kwezi Dlamini, Frank de Reis. Conversations: Ethan Wentzel (1). Player That Rocks: Kyle Lamb (UCT)