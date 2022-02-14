Maties beat defending champions Tuks in tight Varsity Cup clash

Cape Town — Maties came out on top in a tight contest against defending Varsity Cup champions UP Tuks in Pretoria on Monday evening. It was a game that could have gone either way, and the sole try only came in the final quarter of the match, with scores deadlocked thanks to three-pointers for most of the encounter.

While Maties had opportunities and were the dominant side in the first half, the scoreboard didn’t suggest that at half time, while Tuks — who produced a solid display on defence — showed good composure against them. But while Maties could rue their spilt chances, so could Tuks, as both sides found themselves in favourable field positions multiple times throughout the game but just could finish. With the scores locked at 6-6 at half time, Maties went 9-6 up early in the second stanza when skipper and flyhalf Adriaan van der Bank added a third penalty (9-6).

The hosts came the closest they had been to scoring a try all evening shortly afterwards, but a howler of a pass by captain and outside centre Lincoln Daniels ruined what looked like a sure thing. Juandré Burger levelled the scores again when he connected their third penalty (9-9), and Maties’ first-half frustration of spilling their opportunities and gifting Tuks a chance clearly followed them into the second half. While errors caught up with them when they went one man down after the referee lost patience with Maties giving away penalties at the scrum and yellow-carded loosehead prop Rhynardt Rijnsburger, Tuks’ discipline was far from exemplary.

Tuks missed a shot at goal in the final quarter, and Maties showed good control from a lineout drive in opposition 22 after a clear take to score the only try of the match (9-16). After the hooter, Matthee slotted a penalty to end the game on 19-9. FULL TIME and a scrappy opening game sees @MatiesSport topple defending champs @TuksSport. Sean Swart dots down the only try as the maroon machine rumble over late in the match.



FNB Tuks 9 - 19 FNB Maties#RugbyThatRocks brought to you by @FNBSA and @SteersSA pic.twitter.com/TtPYh1e5eq — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) February 14, 2022 Point scorers:

UP Tuks — 9: Penalties: Juandré Burger (3) Maties — 19: Try: Sean Swart Conversion: Jurie Matthee Penalties: Adriaan van der Bank (3), Mathee Other results from Monday’s games

NWU Eagles 26-35 Ikey Tigers UP Tuks 9-19 Maties UWC 16-56 Shimlas

Wits 31-20 Madibaz CUT 42-44 UJ @WynonaLouw