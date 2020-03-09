Maties edge out Ikeys in Varsity Cup thriller

The storied old Danie Craven Stadium has seen many a humdinger of a derby, but Monday night's Varsity Cup clash between old rivals Maties and Ikeys will definitely go down in the history books as one to remember. Only a single point seperated the teams when referee Amy Barrett-Theron controversially blew the final whistle with Maties holding on for a 8-7 victory. The visitors from the University of Cape Town (Ikeys) had every reason to feel aggrieved at full-time with Barrett-Theron initially holding out her arm for an Ikeys advantage before deciding to call time on proceedings. The Ikeys certainly deserved more after pushing their more fancied hosts right to the bitter end. Maties had led 5-0 at halftime through an early try by Ben-Jason Dixon, but were then pinned back within their own 22-metre area for the majority of the second half as the Ikeys launched a wave of attacks.

Ikeys were, though, the architects of their own demise too as they failed to capitalise on two five-metre lineouts on the Maties tryline.

On both occasions Maties contested brilliantly and stole the Ikeys ball before driving them back to halfway line through long clearances.

In fact, it was from one of the clearing kicks that Maties hit back through a penalty by Cornel Smit in the 73rd minute to stretch the lead to 8-0.

But once again the Ikeys showed their character to dig deep to launch one more attack on the stroke of full-time. Their spirit was rewarded when Kyle Bowman barged over before James Tedder added two further points to make it a one-point ball game with time virtually up on the clock.

The Ikeys pushed gallantly for the victory but were met by a resolute maroon defence to allow Maties to hang on by the closest of margins.





IOL Sport