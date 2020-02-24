The University of Western Cape were sent back to the classroom on Monday evening with four-times champions Maties handing out a rugby lesson in the all-Cape Varsity Cup derby in Bellville. Photo: @varsitycup via Twitter

The University of Western Cape were sent back to the classroom on Monday evening with four-times champions Maties handing out a rugby lesson in the all-Cape Varsity Cup derby in Bellville. Maties were simply on a different level from the outset with the "Maroon Machine" steamrolling their hosts 77-5. The visitors from Stellenbosch ran in 11 tries to UWC's single touchdown.

UWC were on the back foot from the opening whistle when Maties hooker Dan Jooste silenced the capacity crowd with the first of his two tries in the opening minute.

Jooste's score was the catalyst for the floodgates to be flung wide open with Gift Dlamini and David Brits also crossing the whitewash twice.

The only consolation for the hosts was a solitary five-pointer from wing Peter Williams during the first half as the teams changed sides at the break with Maties ahead 31-5.