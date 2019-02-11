Maties centre Cornel Smit holds off two UCT defenders to score one of his four tries on Monday night. Photo: Kevin Sawyer/Varsity Cup

Stellenbosch University’s Maties proved once again that they are the team to beat in the Varsity Cup as they destroyed the UCT Ikeys 66-5 at the Green Mile in Rondebosch on Monday night. Maties ran in 10 tries to the lone touchdown from Nyasha Tarusenga for the home team, who came back down to earth after beating UWC last week.

The Stellenbosch side are now two from two, following an opening-round victory over Wits.

On Monday night, Maties ran riot after halftime, having already scored three tries in the first 40 minutes.

Outside centre Cornel Smit scored a whopping four tries of his own, while former SA Under-20 star Edwill van der Merwe was also among the try-scorers.

In other results on Monday, UWC were hammered 47-25 by the Shimlas, while Wits beat CUT 25-15.

The fourth match of the second round between UJ and Tuks will be played at 2pm on Tuesday, after load shedding forced a postponement in Johannesburg on Monday.

The nail in the coffin. Cornel Smit rubs it in and picks up his 4th try for @maties_rugby in the final play of the game. #RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/UWsQsGnOj8 — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) February 11, 2019

Points-Scorers

UCT 5 – Try: Nyasha Tarusenga.

Maties 66 – Tries: Duncan Saal, Cornel Smit (4), Stephan Streicher, Edwill van der Merwe, Johan Momsen, Jordan Sesink-Clee, Joe van Niekerk. Conversions: Jordan Chait (2), Reinhardt Fortuin (5).

'The ground trembles as he lands' 😂Try of the first half as @maties_rugby no 8, Stephan Streicher, shows the backline boys how its done! #RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/G1Flx7LoiD — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) February 11, 2019

IOL Sport