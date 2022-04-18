Maties storm into Varsity Cup final with sweet revenge over UCT

Cape Town — Maties blew the Ikeys away with three first-half tries to set up a dominant 58-19 semi-final victory on Monday evening to advance to the Varsity Cup final. It was sweet revenge for the visitors, after UCT had won the league encounter 44-27 in late March at the same ‘Green Mile’ ground in Rondebosch, and the Stellenbosch University side will face the winner of last night’s late second semi-final between Shimlas and Tuks in Bloemfontein in next Monday’s championship clash.

Maties were on top almost from the opening whistle this time around, when UCT centre Rethabile Louw was given a yellow card for taking out Maties centre Waqar Solaan in the air from the kickoff. Down the line and Anton Du Toit scores the @MatiesSport 7th try of the FNB Varsity Cup semi-final!#RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/4CrblL0Tkb — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) April 18, 2022 Soon enough, the visitors took advantage of their extra man when wing Anton du Toit – a younger brother of Springbok star Pieter-Steph – handed off UCT midfielder Suleiman Hartzenberg. Du Toit managed to find scrumhalf Thomas Bursey, who fed flank Gift Dlamini with a lovely inside offload, and the Maties captain galloped all the way – and to top it off, it was a seven-point touchdown as the move started inside their own half.

Flyhalf Nevaldo Fleurs added the conversion and a penalty a few minutes later, and suddenly it was a 12-0 lead. But UCT didn’t top the Varsity Cup log after the round-robin phase for nothing, and showed good fighting spirit to hit back quickly. The forwards got stuck in with a couple of powerful carries at close quarters, and captain Luthando Woji sneaked through a breakdown to score.

Hattrick in the semi-final and his 12th try of the season for @MatiesSport hooker Sean Swart.



Don't be surprised if you see his name in the starting lineup of a provincial team in the near future. #RugbyThatRugby pic.twitter.com/BfRwni5EJF — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) April 18, 2022 The UCT pack had some good moments and even won a penalty, but flyhalf David Hayes kicked it into touch in-goal, and the home side just never found their rhythm after that with the little possession they had. Maties regained the physical ascendency soon enough, and after earning a scrum penalty, impressive hooker Sean Swart grabbed his 10th try of the season from a superb lineout driving maul. Then came perhaps the try of the night for the five-time champions, with Maties right wing Marcqiewn Titus breaking down the touchline before passing to flank De Wet Marais, who offloaded to fullback Sibabalwe Xamlashe for a memorable score.

The maroon machine go blind side and what an offload from De Wet Marais to @MatiesSport full back Sibabalwe Xamlashe who makes no mistake to silence the home crowd. #RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/wBJnlS9OJW — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) April 18, 2022 Classy Maties flyhalf Fleurs kept the scoreboard going with penalties either side of halftime with some excellent kicks in a strong wind to prevent any notion of a UCT comeback, and then hooker Swart produced a hat-trick with two more maul tries to end the match as a contest. Points-Scorers Ikeys 19 – Tries: Luthando Woji, Sipho Dyonase, Thomas Meyer. Conversions: Duran Koevort (2).

