Maties storm into Varsity Cup final with sweet revenge over UCT

Stellenbosch University booked their place in the Varsity Cup final with a dominant victory over the University of Cape Town on Monday. Photo: @varsitycup/Twitter

Published 2h ago

Cape Town — Maties blew the Ikeys away with three first-half tries to set up a dominant 58-19 semi-final victory on Monday evening to advance to the Varsity Cup final.

It was sweet revenge for the visitors, after UCT had won the league encounter 44-27 in late March at the same ‘Green Mile’ ground in Rondebosch, and the Stellenbosch University side will face the winner of last night’s late second semi-final between Shimlas and Tuks in Bloemfontein in next Monday’s championship clash.

Maties were on top almost from the opening whistle this time around, when UCT centre Rethabile Louw was given a yellow card for taking out Maties centre Waqar Solaan in the air from the kickoff.

Soon enough, the visitors took advantage of their extra man when wing Anton du Toit – a younger brother of Springbok star Pieter-Steph – handed off UCT midfielder Suleiman Hartzenberg.

Du Toit managed to find scrumhalf Thomas Bursey, who fed flank Gift Dlamini with a lovely inside offload, and the Maties captain galloped all the way – and to top it off, it was a seven-point touchdown as the move started inside their own half.

Flyhalf Nevaldo Fleurs added the conversion and a penalty a few minutes later, and suddenly it was a 12-0 lead.

But UCT didn’t top the Varsity Cup log after the round-robin phase for nothing, and showed good fighting spirit to hit back quickly.

The forwards got stuck in with a couple of powerful carries at close quarters, and captain Luthando Woji sneaked through a breakdown to score.

The UCT pack had some good moments and even won a penalty, but flyhalf David Hayes kicked it into touch in-goal, and the home side just never found their rhythm after that with the little possession they had.

Maties regained the physical ascendency soon enough, and after earning a scrum penalty, impressive hooker Sean Swart grabbed his 10th try of the season from a superb lineout driving maul.

Then came perhaps the try of the night for the five-time champions, with Maties right wing Marcqiewn Titus breaking down the touchline before passing to flank De Wet Marais, who offloaded to fullback Sibabalwe Xamlashe for a memorable score.

Classy Maties flyhalf Fleurs kept the scoreboard going with penalties either side of halftime with some excellent kicks in a strong wind to prevent any notion of a UCT comeback, and then hooker Swart produced a hat-trick with two more maul tries to end the match as a contest.

Points-Scorers

Ikeys 19 – Tries: Luthando Woji, Sipho Dyonase, Thomas Meyer. Conversions: Duran Koevort (2).

Maties 58 – Tries: Gift Dlamini (seven-point try), Sean Swart (3), Sibabalwe Xamlashe, Thomas Bursey, Anton du Toit. Conversions: Nevaldo Fleurs (6). Penalties: Fleurs (3).

@ashfakmohamed

IOL Sport

