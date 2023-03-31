Cape Town — Springbok Damian Willemse will start at fullback for the Stormers on Saturday in a backline that sees the return of outside centre Ruhan Nel and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies for their European Champions Cup knockout clash with Harlequins (kick-off 4pm). A couple of players will reach milestones in the DHL Stadium with Nel's centre partner Dan du Plessis, lock Ernst van Rhyn and prop Neethling Fouche all set to play their 50th match.

Veteran prop Brok Harris will make it a combined 250 matches for the Stormers and Western Province if he takes to the field off the replacements’ bench. The two teams lock horns for a place in the quarter-final of the Champions Cup. Van Rhyn replaces the cup-tied Ruben van Heerden who featured for Exeter in the competition before his move to Cape Town.

John Dobson, Stormers coach, added WP Currie Cup lock Gary Porter to provide cover on the bench. He opted for a six-two split amongst the replacements which indicates that they expect a fierce forwards battle with the English Premiership side. The Stormers selected an all-Springbok front row with captain Steven Kitshoff and tighthead Frans Malherbe on either side of hooker Joseph Dweba.

They will have their hands full taking on Springbok Wilco Louw, England international Joe Marler and hooker Jack Walker on the Harlequins side of the scrum. At the back, Springbok halfbacks Manie Libbok and Herschel Jantjies will have direct competition with England pivots Danny Care and Marcus Smith. There's no doubt that both sides' forwards will look for the ascendency early, but it's most probably in the backline where the game will be won or lost.

Libbok and Smith will be key for their teams in terms of finding territory with kicks out of hand, while their shots at goal can be the difference in a close encounter. Jantjies and Care are known for their nippy and fast service at the back of the scrum and rucks, so whoever provides the cleanest (and quickest) ball to the backline, will most likely put their strike runners on the front foot. But, that front-foot possession will only come if the forwards dominate, so whichever pack packs the hardest punch against their opponents, will put their backline in good space to play the exciting running rugby that both teams are known for.

Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain). Replacements: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Gary Porter, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Clayton Blommetjies Harlequins: 15. Nick David, 14. Joe Marchant, 13. Luke Northmore, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Cadan Murley, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Danny Care, 8. Alex Dombrandt, 7. Will Evans, 6. Jack Kenningham, 5. Irne Herbst, 4. Dino Lamb, 3. Wilco Louw, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Joe Marler.