Monument and Framesby return home unbeaten from Kearsney Festival

By Sue Miles Durban — After three days of play in at times heavy rain and thick mud, two teams remained unbeaten at the close of a successful 2022 Standard Bank Kearsney Easter Rugby Festival which was well attended by enthusiasts delighted to be back watching schoolboy rugby after the two-year Covid enforced absence.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hoërskool Monument from Krugersdorp and Hoërskool Framesby from Gqeberha return home unbeaten. Monument beat Westville Boys’ High, Hoer Landbouskool Marlow from Cradock and Durban High School. Framesby beat Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen, drew with Pretoria Boys High and beat hosts Kearsney College in the final match of the festival. The trophy for the Most Attractive Team Play at the festival was awarded to Durban High School (DHS) and Tiaan Jacobs, the Selborne College flank, was named player of the tournament.

At the final presentation, Kearsney headmaster Elwyn van den Aardweg handed over the Boots and Balls collection of kit which will be refurbished and then distributed to disadvantaged players by the Siripat Lions Rugby Club and the KZN Rugby Union’s Development Programme. KEARSNEY COLLEGE 6 – 26 HOëRSKOOL FRAMESBY Kearsney traditionally play the final game of their festival and met Houdini-like Framesby, who in their previous festival matches had come from behind to win against Dr EG Jansen in the final move of the game and had drawn against Pretoria Boys High.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kearsney went into a 6-0 lead after two penalties, the first by flyhalf Rhys Calenborne and the second by scrumhalf Matthew Bergset. The heavier Framesby forwards dominated when they got close to the Kearsney try-line. Two tries were scored with rolling mauls from lineouts. Both were scored by flank Corne Scheepers who was at the back of the maul; and both were converted by flyhalf Logan Muller, for the visitors to lead 14-6 at halftime. Eight minutes into the second half it was déjà vu as another rolling maul from a lineout saw Scheepers score his third try. This time the conversion was just wide, but Framesby now led 19-6.

Story continues below Advertisment

Despite Kearsney pressing and setting up lineouts close to the Framesby try-line, they could not set up the rolling maul to score and in the last minute, the Framesby fullback Jayden Davisson ran 50m to score under the uprights for an easy conversion by Muller for a 26-6 win. HOëRSKOOL WATERKLOOF 27 – 7 HOëRSKOOL NOORD-KAAP Conditions would not suit the Noord-Kaapers as they would normally be able to jinx their way through, but with the treacherous underfoot conditions, the heavier Waterkloof forwards were able to dominate.

Story continues below Advertisment

Flank and captain Tyler Veldman scored from a forward rush, converted by Reuven Ferreira for Waterkloof to lead 7-0. This was increased to 12—0 when KennithStrydom forced his way over, the conversion going wide. In the last five minutes of the half, Noord-Kaap managed to get into the Waterkloof 22m area.

From a good forward move, Noord-KaapeighthmanGareth Kriel scored in the corner and an excellent touchline conversion by Eldridge Jack narrowed the gap to just five points. Waterkloof, after absorbing a lot of pressure from Noord-Kaap, gradually worked their way up the field to work their way over in the corner. This put Waterkloof into a17-7 lead with 10 minutes remaining. Almost immediately they were back on the attack when Guillaume Marais went over to increase their lead 22-7.