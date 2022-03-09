Morne Steyn is back for Bulls ... but should he start against Munster?

Cape Town - Bulls coach Jake White will be delighted about the fact that Morné Steyn is available for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against Munster, but should the veteran flyhalf start at Loftus Versfeld (4.05pm kick-off)?

Steyn has been out of action for the last two games – the 45-7 URC win over Zebre in Parma and the 53-27 Currie Cup victory over Griquas in Kimberley – due to a three-game ban for a dangerous tackle on Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am on February 12. That suspension was reduced by a week on Monday, though, with the URC organisers saying that Steyn and Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams – who was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Chris Smith in the same match – had “successfully taken part in the World Rugby HPC Coaching Intervention process, where they can undergo a coaching session to modify their technique or behaviours”. So, that frees up Steyn for the Munster game, and Williams for the Sharks’ clash against the Scarlets on Friday night at Kings Park (7.10pm kick-off).

But in terms of the Bulls, Smith was a major contributor to both triumphs over Zebre and Griquas. The former Maties and Pumas No 10 was calm under pressure and mixed his play up cleverly on attack, while he was accurate with the boot as well, scoring 15 and 18 points respectively off the tee, and his lengthy touch-finders setting up a number of tries as well. The Bulls seemed to have found some sort of rhythm now in the backline, so perhaps the smart move for White would be to retain Smith as the pivot and introduce Steyn as a second-half replacement. That rhythm will also be vital in defence, as they may have to contend with Springbok powerhouse Damian de Allende at Loftus.

The Bok No 12 has not played in 2022 due to an abdominal injury, but was included in the Munster squad for the two-game trip to South Africa, which will conclude against the Lions next weekend. De Allende will be a key figure for coach Johann van Graan, considering that there are a number of Irish Test players unavailable due to the Six Nations. The 30-year-old midfielder will be keen to make a visible impact for Munster on what could be a tough encounter on a hot Pretoria afternoon and a fast Loftus pitch, while also reassuring Bok coach Jacques Nienaber of his fitness and form ahead of the Wales Test series in July.

But can the Bulls back division handle De Allende? White has opted for Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe as his first-choice centre pairing in recent URC matches, as much for their physicality as for their experience together from their Lions days, and they will have their hands full in marking the Bok star, as well as outside back Simon Zebo. The perfect try? 🤩 Mapoe 🔪 Arendse 💥 Papier 🎁@Vodacom #URC @URCOfficial_RSA pic.twitter.com/KaxEvfuYPW — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 26, 2022

“We know most of the Irish guys are away, but they still have guys that have been capped by Ireland. They are definitely a world-class outfit,” Smith said this week. “With De Allende included, he is a world-class 12, so it’s definitely going to change the dynamic, so we will have to be at our best if we want to put them to the sword. “Everything is going to revolve around him (De Allende). He’s a big ball-carrier, but at the same time, he’s got great feet and he’s got an unbelievable pass.