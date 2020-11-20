New board members Solly Moeng and Lauren Benjamin an asset to WP - Rasool

CAPE TOWN - The Western Province Rugby Board has been strengthened by the inclusion of two new directors in Lauren Benjamin and Solly Moeng. Benjamin is an experienced Human Resources professional with a proven track record for sourcing and managing talent, as well as advising on how to best build organisational culture and drive individuals and teams to deliver on business strategies. She is the current Head of Human Resources at Sanlam Investments and has experience in implementing new ways of working to enable digital transformation. Moeng - who has experience in sports administration and served as the chairman of the world-famous Two Oceans Marathon - is an experienced holistic brand manager and media professional. He specialises in Reputation Management, Stakeholder Engagement Strategies, Strategic Communications, PR and Media Relations. As part of his PhD studies at UCT, Moeng lectured on reputation management at the University of Cape Town and has held various corporate roles. He was recently elected as Vice President of the Global Executive Board of Davos, Switzerland-based World Communication Forum Association.

Lauren Benjamin is the current Head of Human Resources at Sanlam Investments. Photo: @Laurenbenji2 on twitter

Moeng is a regular socio-economic and political commentator with a focus on brand reputation management and other leadership issues.

He founded and currently convenes the fast-growing Africa Brand Summit and worked in Canada and the US as South Africa Tourism and Marketing manager and country manager, respectively, managing South Africa’s country image and, while in the US, rolling out SA Tourism’s growth strategy in the US and Canada.

He has also worked as Business Development & Marketing Manager of Mesure, a South African facilities management subsidiary of French Multinational Construction company, Bouygues Travaux Publics and Basil Read.

Solly is also an experienced columnist and media commentator.

Professor Solly Moeng. Photo: @Solitoliquido on twitter

Chairman of the Western Province Rugby Board of Directors, Ebrahim Rasool said that the inclusion of Moeng and Benjamin is an important step forward.

"We are delighted to welcome experienced professionals of the calibre of Solly and Lauren onto the Board of Directors,” Rasool said in a statement.

"Both have valuable experience in relevant fields, which will enable us as a board to take Western Province Rugby forward and make the most of our considerable potential.

"The future is bright and with the likes of Solly and Lauren to lend their expertise and insights we are very excited about what we can achieve.”

