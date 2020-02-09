Under the headline “Highlanders savaged by Sharks,” the Otago Daily Times described the Durban team as “Sharks by name and Sharks by nature" after the “feeding frenzy” at the Forsyth Barr Stadium. The Sharks led 27-3 at half-time and won 42-20.
Senior Sports Writer Paul Scully for the website Stuff.co.nz said: “New Zealand rugby has received another blunt warning that South Africa is riding high after the Highlanders were torn apart.”
Taking into account the Stormers’ win, the writer said SA rugby is “basking in the afterglow of their World Cup win and playing with confidence, power and no small amount of skill.”
Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger, the former All Black, gave credit where it was due after his team was outplayed: “The Sharks were very good. They executed their game plan really well,” he said.