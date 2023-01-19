Nizaam Carr to captain Bulls, Johan Goosen back at flyhalf in snowy Lyon

Cape Town — Springbok loose forward Nizaam Carr will lead the Bulls into battle at No 8 in Friday night’s Champions Cup clash against Lyon in France (10pm kick-off). Carr started at blindside flank in last weekend’s 39-28 win over Exeter Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld, but his multi-skilled style of play could be just what the Bulls need in what is going to be bitterly cold conditions at the Stade Gerland.

Snow greeted the Pretoria side upon arrival in Lyon this week, and with such a late kick-off, the Bulls will be feeling the chill after coming from summer in South Africa. But backline coach Chris Rossouw explained on Thursday that there is little chance of the match being called off, with an artificial pitch in place. Rossouw added that the Bulls won’t be changing their attack-based game-plan on Friday night despite the weather, and the coaches have picked a side suited to a ball-in-hand approach.

Apart from Carr taking over from Elrigh Louw at No 8, the Bulls have opted for a playmaker in Cornal Hendricks at inside centre and brought back Johan Goosen at flyhalf from the side that beat Exeter. Hendricks’ selection is part of the rotation policy to give Harold Vorster a break, but the former Bok winger also has impressive passing skills and stepping ability that will bring something different to the backline compared to Vorster’s direct style. Goosen comes in for Chris Smith at No 10, having showed his class in the win over the Dragons in Newport, Wales a few weeks ago.

He will hope to ignite the Bulls backline alongside Embrose Papier, who gets a fresh opportunity in place of Zak Burger. The Bulls’ major weapons out wide — Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Wandisile Simelane — have been in outstanding form, and they will aim to take on the Lyon defence once more as the visitors push for play-off qualification. But to do so, they will need the forwards to continue their physical onslaught that laid the platform for success against Exeter.

The Bulls coaches have made some significant changes in the pack, with regular captain Ruan Nortje being handed a welcome break after playing virtually every minute of the season up to now. The No 5 lock is still on the bench, but youngster Janko Swanepoel will get his long-awaited chance to prove that he can run the line-outs in a big Champions Cup game. Cyle Brink is back from an injury niggle to partner Carr and Marco van Staden in a formidable loose trio, and the No 7 will look to impose himself physically with his strong ball-carries and big hits in defence.

The most challenging aspect for the Bulls, though, will come in the scrums, where there is a brand-new front row. Simphiwe Matanzima, Bismarck du Plessis and Francois Klopper have replaced the regular combo of Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith, who have been outstanding in the set-pieces over the last two weeks. Bulls starting XV: 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 David Kriel, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Embrose Papier; 8 Nizaam Carr (capt), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima.