NWU Eagles edge UP Tuks 17-8 in Varsity Cup

Centurion — North West University Eagles ground out a 17-8 victory over University of Pretoria Tuks in their Varsity Cup match in Potchefstroom, on Monday evening.
In a tight affair which saw the Eagles lead 7-3 at the break, the hosts outscored the visitors three tries to one on the night.
Fullback Stefan Coetzee grabbed the first points of the night for Tuks with a penalty in the 11th minute.
Tuks were reduced to 14-men in the 21st minute as Coetzee was red-carded for a dangerous, high tackle with an outstretched arm. Varsity Cup rules allow the red-carded player to be replaced by a substitute after 15 minutes.
The Eagles finally scored on the half-hour mark after camping in the Tuks 22. From a five-metre scrum, eighthman André Fouché broke off to dot down in the corner. Flyhalf Nivan Petersen slotted the difficult conversion from the touchline, as his side took a 7-3 lead.
Massive scrum and André Fouché gives @nwusports1 the lead and the Potch crowd goes wild!— Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) March 7, 2022
The Eagles number 8 has been instrumental so far! #RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/cXwM99ZgR2
Tuks were over for their first try of the evening in the 56th minute as lock Divan Venter barged his way through a tackle on the try line. Flyhalf Clyde Lewis took up the kicking duties in Coetzee’s absence, but pulled his effort wide as Tuks clung to an 8-7 lead.
A powerful rolling maul from the Eagles on the hour mark meant a second try for Fouche. Though Petersen missed the conversion, the Eagles had regained their lead at 12-8 ahead.
After a quality Eagles move the ball was flung out wide to Naiden Jaarts on the wing who put in an acrobatic dive to score a crucial try in the corner for a 17-8 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining, as Petersen missed the conversion.
Scorers
Tuks 7 (3): Try: Divan Venter. Penalty: Stefan Coetzee
Eagles 17 (7): Tries: André Fouché (2), Naiden Jaarts. Conversion: Nivan Petersen
