NWU Eagles edge UP Tuks 17-8 in Varsity Cup

Centurion — North West University Eagles ground out a 17-8 victory over University of Pretoria Tuks in their Varsity Cup match in Potchefstroom, on Monday evening. In a tight affair which saw the Eagles lead 7-3 at the break, the hosts outscored the visitors three tries to one on the night.

Story continues below Advertisment

Fullback Stefan Coetzee grabbed the first points of the night for Tuks with a penalty in the 11th minute. Tuks were reduced to 14-men in the 21st minute as Coetzee was red-carded for a dangerous, high tackle with an outstretched arm. Varsity Cup rules allow the red-carded player to be replaced by a substitute after 15 minutes. ALSO READ: Hat-trick hero Kyle Cyster helps Madibaz beat Ixias 36-26 in Varsity Cup

The Eagles finally scored on the half-hour mark after camping in the Tuks 22. From a five-metre scrum, eighthman André Fouché broke off to dot down in the corner. Flyhalf Nivan Petersen slotted the difficult conversion from the touchline, as his side took a 7-3 lead. Massive scrum and André Fouché gives @nwusports1 the lead and the Potch crowd goes wild!



The Eagles number 8 has been instrumental so far! #RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/cXwM99ZgR2 — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) March 7, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

Tuks were over for their first try of the evening in the 56th minute as lock Divan Venter barged his way through a tackle on the try line. Flyhalf Clyde Lewis took up the kicking duties in Coetzee’s absence, but pulled his effort wide as Tuks clung to an 8-7 lead. A powerful rolling maul from the Eagles on the hour mark meant a second try for Fouche. Though Petersen missed the conversion, the Eagles had regained their lead at 12-8 ahead. After a quality Eagles move the ball was flung out wide to Naiden Jaarts on the wing who put in an acrobatic dive to score a crucial try in the corner for a 17-8 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining, as Petersen missed the conversion.

Story continues below Advertisment

Scorers Tuks 7 (3): Try: Divan Venter. Penalty: Stefan Coetzee Eagles 17 (7): Tries: André Fouché (2), Naiden Jaarts. Conversion: Nivan Petersen

Story continues below Advertisment