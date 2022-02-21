NWU outclass UWC 40-19 in Varsity Cup clash in Potchefstroom

Centurion — North West University (NWU) Eagles scored five tries to two as they outclassed University of the Western Cape (UWC) 40-19, in their Varsity Cup game, at Fanie du Toit Sports Ground, in Potchefstroom, on Monday. After an opening half which was tightly contested, which saw the hosts enter the break with a two point advantage — it would be NWU who shifted gears in the latter stages of the contest to run out convincing winners.

After dominating the opening exchanges, UWC’s second meaningful foray into the NWU 22 saw wing Peter Williams diving over for the opening try in the eighth minute after a number of phases. UWC centre Lyle Hendricks added the conversion from a tight angle to make it 7-0. FULL TIME and an epic battle in Potchefstroom ends with the Eagles outscoring their Cape rivals by five tries to two.



FNB NWU 40 - 19 FNB UWC#RugbyThatRocks proudly brought to you by @FNBSA and @SteersSA pic.twitter.com/GBPnA69qEV — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) February 21, 2022 NWU responded with a well-worked move from a line out inside the UWC 22, with flank Heinz Bertram barging his way over in the 13th minute. Nivan Petersen added the extra two to make it 7-7. From the restart, NWU put together a clever backline move after good front foot ball from a rolling maul. Fullback Heinrich Botha burst into the 22 as he latched onto a chipped kick from Petersen, before expertly offloading to flyhalf Riaan Genis who dotted for the score in the 16th minute. Petersen had no problem from straight in front with the conversion to make it 14-7.

Another strong maul from NWU saw Vernon Paulo falling over the line for his side’s third try. Again, Petersen was successful with the conversion to see his side out to 21-7 lead. UWC finally stopped leaking points as they cut the deficit to 11 with a penalty from Hendricks in the 26th minute to make it 21-10. UWC notched up their second try just before the interval. Williams bagged his brace in the 36th minute as Gilroy Philander made a break on the halfway line, before delivering a perfect pass to his teammate with an open try line in front of him for the Point of Origin POR) seven-point score. Once again, Hendricks slotted the conversion as he cut the contest to a two-point game with his side 21-19 down.

Reacting quickly from UWC fumble five metres out, NWU picked up a crucial try as prop Ruben du Plessis gathered and dotted down to make it 26-19. Pienaar van Niekerk ended off an incredible team try for NWU which began in their own 22, in fact a move that he started, as he surged down the left touchline before diving over for another POR try. Martin Venter added the conversion to make it 35-19. Started by Pienaar Van Niekerk. Finished by Pienaar Van Niekerk!



Its goes through the @nwusports1 hands and the Eagles stamp their authority on this game to the delight of the home fans!#RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/uKNRqDoCme — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) February 21, 2022 Venter added another three with a penalty in the 76th to make the scoreline emphatic at 40-19 to NWU.

Scorers NWU - 40: Tries: Heinz Bertram, Riaan Genis, Vernon Paulo, Ruben du Plessis, Pienaar van Niekerk (POR) Conversions: Nivan Petersen (4), Martin Venter. Penalty: Venter UWC - 19: Tries: Peter Williams (2, 1xPOR). Conversions: Lyle Hendricks (2), Penalty: Hendricks