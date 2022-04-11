NWU outclass Wits 31-3 in Varsity Cup

The hosts were accurate in attack as they scored five tries, while limiting their opposition to just one penalty over 80 minutes of brutally physical rugby.

Centurion — In a dominant display, North West University (NWU) thumped Wits University 31-3 in their Varsity Cup match in Potchefstroom on Monday.

After camping in the Wits 22, NWU prop Sampie Swiegers barged his way over the line from close range to put his side ahead. Flyhalf Martin Venter nailed the conversion to make it 7-3.

Wits opened the scoring in the fifth minute through a Chris Humphries penalty (3-0).

Just after the 20 minute mark, Swiegers was over for his brace as NWU worked a number of phases on the Wits line. Venter slotted the conversion again to put his side further in front (14-3).

NWU notched up their third try as centre Theunis Pretorius sliced through a tackle to leave the Wits defenders trailing in his wake (19-3).

An electrifying backline move by NWU saw the ball move out wide to Tino Swanepoel on the wing for a Point of Origin seven-point try in the corner in the 54th minute (26-3).