UWC will travel to the Danie Craven stadium tonight to take on Maties. Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams

CAPE TOWN – With one last Monday night of Varsity Cup pool-stage action remaining, there’s still one semi-final spot up for grabs - a spot that could go to any one of four teams. While Shimlas have the best shot of playing in the play-offs (they’re currently fourth on the log), Wits, CUT and UCT all have a mathematical chance.

The Bloemfontein team just need to beat UJ, who don’t boast a sterling 2019 record, to hold onto their top-four seat.

But while Shimas are the favourites ahead of their away game against UJ, the last two weeks’ action should have done enough to prove that anything can happen.

Higher up on the log, Maties have qualified for the semis with a game to spare, and only Cup rookies UWC stand in their way of securing a home final.

It’s a match that should go the defending champions’ way in Stellenbosch, but Maties skipper Johan Momsen acknowledged UWC’s attacking strength.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“We have good momentum going through to UWC.”

“It’s the old Cape Derby, it’s the first time Maties plays UWC in the Varsity Cup, so we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

“They have a lot of flair obviously, so we will look to keep the ball, keep it tight, dominate the collisions, but it’s going to be a good one down at the DC.”

Bushie and Pokkel are ready for the big clash on Monday, are you? Be there and don't miss out! @varsitycup @UWCSport



⌚ Kick-off at 6:30pm

🏟️ Danie Craven Stadium

🎫 R30 gets you transport to the game and entry (sold at UWC Stadium)

🚍 2 buses depart at 4:30pm from UWC Stadium pic.twitter.com/idShiqRZcj — #IamUWC (@UWConline) March 29, 2019

Tuks - who clawed their way back into the game to secure a draw after being 26-0 down at half-time - have a bye this week, but will host a semi-final.

Third-placed NWU will host Wits, who are in fifth spot, but their semi-final berth has already been reserved. They will play FNB UP-Tuks in the semi-final clash.

NWU captain Louis van der Westhuisen isn’t seeing the game as a mere formality, though.

“Really glad we made a step-up from our performance against FNB UP-TUKS. We played some really good rugby, and set the standard for the following weeks to come.

“Pretty excited! It’s the last game of the pool stages and the last opportunity to fix and smooth things out for the semi-finals. We have to go into the semi-finals with confidence.

They have some flyers out in the back-trio. And we will have to make sure we play our rugby, and keep the ball.”





Cape Argus

Like us on Facebook