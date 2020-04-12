OPINION: Southern Kings in a royal mess

The great Eastern Cape rugby hope, the Southern Kings, were meant to be is all but disappearing after yet another season of poor performances, inept management and coaching, and questionable recruitment. They’ve steered well off course and their train long left the tracks. When the Pro 14 was suspended after the close of the 13th round’s matches in March, the Kings were all but confirmed tournament wooden spoonists - again - after managing just one win in the entire tournament. This has been the story of the franchise that was once touted as the answer to the long-standing problems the rugby-rich Eastern Cape had post-isolation. From the time they were first founded as the Southern Spears in 2005 the franchise has never had a period of consistent performances unhindered by boardroom debacle. Their last year in Super Rugby, 2017, was perhaps their only year where the performances on the field belied the turmoil off it. Under former coach Deon Davids, the Port Elizabeth-based franchise conjured up six wins, including first-ever victories over the Sharks and Bulls, and an 11th place overall finish. That team also had one other significant contribution to the South African rugby ecosystem: the introduction of finisher Makazole Mapimpi as a potential world-class talent. It helped that he was born and bred in the province, too, and Mapimpi would go on to make history last year by becoming the first South African to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final. But that’s as good as it’s ever gotten.

Prior to the private takeover, the blame for the malaise could be laid at SA Rugby’s doorstep. But since the mother body gave the reins to the franchise owners, the ironically-named Greatest Rugby Company in the Whole Wide World, to run it autonomously a year ago, not much has improved.

Administratively there are still question marks, which rose to the fore during the head coach appointment fiasco. They appointed a panel to recruit Davids’ successor and subsequently undermined their own panel by giving them a ready-made candidates short-list that included former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers, Rory Duncan, Corniel van Zyl and Steve Jackson. Smelling a rat, former Bok coach Nick Mallett quickly pulled out as a recruitment consultant before any work commenced. No interviews were done prior to short-listing of candidates and once the interviewing process began it was hastily put together and wrought with interference. Eventually, no head coach was appointed and director of rugby Robbie Kempson had to put his tracksuit on to coach the team for their third Pro 14 season, something he evidently hadn’t geared himself up to do.

The 2019-20 season, before it was mercifully cut short for them, was symptomatic of all the mismanagement the franchise has and continues to go through. Chairman Loyiso Dotwana was asked last September if the whole coaching ordeal hadn’t alienated their already disaffected fan base, many of whom felt the role was perfectly suited to De Villers, the most qualified candidate interviewed.

“I don’t think so,” Dotwana said. “The rugby fan wants to see rugby and that’s the main thing. Our main focus is what happens between the four lines.” Well, what transpired between the four line were the franchise’s most ignominious defeats since their inclusion into Pro 14 in 2017: 50-0 to the Glasgow Warriors, 45-0 to the Cheetahs, 61-13 to Edinburgh and 68-3 to Munster.

Sunday Independent