Ox Nche commits to the Sharks

Johannesburg - Ox Nche is seemingly on the verge of recommitting to the Sharks, if a not-so-subtle post on Wednesday morning by the union is anything to go by. The Sharks hinted on their twitter account that the Springbok prop will be “staying with the pack”, posting a video of a kraal with their announcement. Nche’s support-base has lovingly been nicknamed the Ox Kraal by the 27-year-old, so it seems pretty clear that he will be remaining with the Durban-based side for the near-future.

The post did not indicate how long the extension will be. Nche has played 19 Tests for the Springboks since making his debut in 2018 against Wales in Washington, and is expected to be selected in the Rugby World Cup squad that will defend the Webb Ellis Trophy later this year.

Comment ⬇️ with your guess!#FearTheFin #BackOnTheDottedLine pic.twitter.com/iLhbvsavxL — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 3, 2023 He is also expected to start this Saturday against tournament favourites Leinster in the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final (kick-off 6pm) in Dublin. His re-signing with the union will come as a major relief to the Sharks, who are set to lose some key personnel after this season, including the services of Siya Kolisi. Loosehead Nche will, however, form a formidable combination alongside Bok teammate Vincent Koch when the new URC season kicks-off, most likely at the beginning of October.