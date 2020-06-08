Pau sack ex-All Black for leaving country during coronavirus outbreak

PARIS - French club Pau said it has dismissed former All Blacks flyhalf Tom Taylor for leaving France in March without permission during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor, who played three tests for the All Blacks in 2013, left France on March 17 despite being asked to remain in the country in case the Top 14 league resumed at short notice, the club said in a statement on their website.

"The club had no other recourse than to initiate a dismissal procedure against Mr. Tom Taylor," the club said.

Taylor could not be immediately reached for comment.

French rugby officials abandoned the 2019/20 season last week.