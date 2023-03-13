Police investigating case of assault after players stabbed during club rugby game

Cape Town — A club rugby game in Jeffreys Bay ended in violence when spectators of the home club stormed the field after the final whistle, allegedly stabbing players of the opposition after their team lost in the final minutes. According to reports, the match between Jeffreys Bay and Harlequins Port Elizabeth at Pellsrus Sortsground over the weekend ended in chaos with the police now investigating a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

This after disgruntled spectators allegedly stabbed three players of Harlequins and cut them with broken bottles. Some of the players had to be treated in a hospital. The two teams clashed in a Super 14 match of the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) club competition. In a letter to Jeffreys Bay by Eastern Province Rugby Union president, Maasdorp Cannon, seen by IOL Sport, the union informed the club that they are suspended from hosting matches until an investigation into the incident and alleged stabbings is concluded.

“In view of this alleged thuggery, the management of EPRU resolved to draft this correspondence informing of the suspension of all your home fixtures with immediate effect,” Cannon wrote in the letter. "This incident is deplorable and indeed a sad day for the Eastern Province rugby family. This type of behaviour is condemned in the most serious way." The EPRU also indicated that they are aware that the police are investigating the alleged incident and that they want the law to run its course.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander also slammed the incident, saying the strongest possible sanctions should be considered. "The reports we have seen are alarming and we shall be writing to the Eastern Province Rugby Union requesting further information," Alexander said according to another report. "It should go without saying that if the reports are accurate, this behaviour is totally intolerable, and the strongest sanctions should be considered.

"Rugby is a physical game where players go hammer-and-tongs at each other for 80 minutes, but after the final whistle, we shake hands and have a drink with each other. “That is the proud ethos of rugby — this type of behaviour is a disgrace and totally unacceptable.” @Leighton_K