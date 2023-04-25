Pote Human could pay heavy price for slapping opposition coach in Major League Rugby scuffle

Cape Town - Former Bulls coach Pote Human could find himself in big trouble after Major League Rugby (MLR) confirmed late Monday night that they would be investigating his recent actions. During a match between Human’s Houston Sabercats and Rugby New York played this weekend, the 63-year-old could be seen losing his temper, storming onto the field and slapping a coach from the opposition team.

Human and the New York coach were subsequently ejected from the field. The ugly altercation will surely see Human sanctioned for a prolonged period and MLR revealed that such a decision will be taken after they reviewed the incident. “The league office is investigating an incident that took place on the sidelines during the match between New York and Houston on April 23rd, 2023,” the MLR posted on its social media account. “Upon completion of the investigation, the league will take any necessary action in line with our competition and behaviour regulations.”

We have video @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/hTqa9USusR — r/MLRugby (@r_MLRugby) April 23, 2023 The incident happened in the 22nd minute of the match when New York led 8-0. The Sabercats eventually won the encounter 34-27. In the video, an irate Human – with a visibly upset Sabercats director of rugby Heyneke Mayer in the background – can be seen walking onto the field, pointing his finger at one of the New York coaches during a water break. They two coaches are then seen exchanging angry words before coming together and bumping into each other. A shoving match ensued before Human swats the New York coach with an open hand. Players and referees had to get between the two just as the New York coach swung a closed fist at Human, who was held back by one of his players.