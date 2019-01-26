PRO14
PRO14 Highlights
Advertisement
More from PRO14
Cheetahs fight back, but go down again in PRO14 to Connacht
The Cheetahs tried their utmost to get back into the game, but mistakes at crucial moments hampered their chances.1 December 2018 | PRO14
SA teams Cheetahs and Kings target a strong finish to 2018 Pro14 campaign
The Cheetahs set their sights on back-to-back victories, while the Southern Kings target a breakthrough win in this weekend's Pro14 fixtures28 November 2018 | PRO14
Cheetahs back to winning ways, Kings come up short
It was a case of played two, won one for the two South African sides in the Pro14 tournament this weekend26 November 2018 | PRO14
Connacht too clever for Kings at Madiba Stadium
The Irish visitors were relentless on attack, with backs and forwards combining well for a deserved win in Port Elizabeth25 November 2018 | PRO14