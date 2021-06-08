Bongi Mbonambi to join Siya Kolisi at the Sharks

DURBAN - One of the worst-kept secrets in South African rugby was confirmed today when the Sharks officially confirmed that Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi will move from the Stormers to the Sharks later this year, after the tour of the British and Irish Lions.

It is understood that the 30-year-old Mbonambi is on the same Roc Nation books as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and so was always destined to follow in Kolisi’s footsteps to Jonsson Kings Park.

Entertainment marketing giants Roc Nation are part of the New York-based consortium that bought a controlling interest in the Sharks earlier this year. Roc Nation also looks after Sharks and Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi and Bok and Sharks legend Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira.

But Mbonambi's arrival at the Sharks Tank forms something of a jam at the hooker position considering coach Sean Everitt already has at his disposal talented young hookers in Dylan Richardson, Fez Mbatha and Kerron van Vuuren.

Mbonambi, though, is a world-class player, and let us not forget that he was the first-choice hooker at the 2019 Rugby World Cup after forcing his way ahead of Malcolm Marx in the pecking order.

