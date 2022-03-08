Boost for Bulls and Munster as Morne’ Steyn, Damian De Allende cleared for URC Loftus Versfeld clash

Cape Town – Two Springboks who were not expected to feature in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship showdown between the Bulls and Munster, Morné Steyn and Damian de Allende, are now available for the Loftus Versfeld clash. Steyn was banned for three weeks for a dangerous tackle on Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am in the Durbanites’ 29-22 URC victory in Pretoria on February 12, having been red-carded by referee AJ Jacobs in the 11th minute.

The 37-year-old, in uncharacteristic fashion, tackled Am late and around the neck area – which also included a swinging arm – and he was ruled out of the Bulls’ URC game against Zebre, the past weekend’s Currie Cup encounter against Griquas and this Saturday’s Munster match (4.05pm kickoff). ALSO READ: Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith enjoying his time in the limelight But now the URC have announced that the Bulls flyhalf can take part against the Irish outfit, after having “successfully taken part in the World Rugby HPC Coaching Intervention process, where (a player) can undergo a coaching session to modify their technique or behaviours. This process is overseen by an independent expert coaching review group, which have reduced the ban by a further week”.

The same course of action has seen Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams also being made available for Friday’s game against the Scarlets at Kings Park (7.10pm kickoff). Meanwhile, Bok centre De Allende has been out of action this year with an abdominal injury, but was included in the 33-man Munster squad for matches against the Bulls and Lions. ALSO READ: Bismarck shows he’s still hungry to win those turnovers… and run down the wing

The powerful 30-year-old No 12 will provide much-needed experience to a Munster squad shorn of their Irish internationals who are involved in the Six Nations at the moment. Three others with South African connections – former Southern Kings flank Chris Cloete, ex-Stormers lock Jean Kleyn and Michaelhouse school prop Keynan Knox – are also in the Munster group who have travelled to Gauteng. Munster Squad

Forwards: Stephen Archer, Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Chris Cloete, Mark Donnelly, John Hodnett, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Jean Kleyn, Keynan Knox, Eoin O’Connor, Jack O’Donoghue (captain), Jack O’Sullivan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley. Backs: Liam Coombes, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Chris Farrell, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Dan Goggin, Mike Haley, Ben Healy, Aran Hehir, Calvin Nash, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo. @ashfakmohamed