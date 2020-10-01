’Braai and a few beers with mates’ SA rugby fans’ future in PRO16

DURBAN - Now that South African rugby’s future has been confirmed in what will become a PRO 16 next year, Rassie Erasmus has highlighted the benefits of the Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls playing in Europe.

South Africa’s exit from Super Rugby in exchange for joining the best of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy was confirmed at an SA Rugby meeting on Tuesday that also revealed that the Cheetahs will drop out of the PRO 14 and are likely to be accommodated in a Super 8 competition featuring New Zealand and Australian teams.

In terms of pure geographics, the PRO 16 would mean no more time-consuming treks to Australasia, but Director of Rugby Erasmus says there is more to it than more convenient travel.

“Just looking at it from the point of view of supporters You’ll be watching the game in the same time zone. You’ll watch it in the afternoon, have a braai and a few beers with mates.

“For us as coaches and players, you can get on a plane, sleep on the overnight flight and actually play the next day, and have no jet lag because there is only a one-hour time difference.