Bulls coach Jake White ‘quite interested to see how it goes with a foreign referee’

Cape Town – Refereeing perceptions can be hard to shake for a rugby team, and that is why Bulls coach Jake White is hopeful that things will change for the better in Friday’s United Rugby Championship match against Zebre. The Pretoria outfit have been left frustrated by some of the calls that have gone against them this season, particularly in the scrums and mauls against South African opposition.

Without first-choice tighthead prop Mornay Smith in the mix, the Bulls have battled at times in the scrums, although there was a much improved effort in the 29-22 loss to the Sharks two weeks ago. Their driving maul from the lineout has also been stopped regularly, and not always legally, but the defending teams have got away with it most of the time. ALSO READ: Kurt-Lee Arendse can still offer Bulls a lot in the rain, says Jake White

For Friday’s clash against Zebre at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Adam Jones of Wales will be in charge of the whistle, and the Bulls are keen to see how he will interpret the scrums, mauls and breakdowns in particular. “All coaches have been frustrated about certain calls that happened. I talk to the referee bosses, and coaches see things in different ways. We’ve been frustrated – things haven’t worked out in our favour. There have been times when a couple of calls could’ve changed the outcome or flow of the game,” White said from Parma on Thursday. “But I’m quite interested to see how it goes with a foreign referee. We’ve probably, through no one’s fault, had the same referees for all the different competitions – we’ve basically been stuck with the same five or six referees in South Africa.

