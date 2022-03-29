Bulls hope to fill up Loftus Versfeld with ’unheard of’ ticket offer for big Ulster clash

Cape Town - Springbok coach Nick Mallett was in the firing line with his bosses for saying that ticket prices for Test matches were too high, but for Bulls director of rugby Jake White, the consequences have been very different. In a marketing campaign to get the maximum crowd allowed of 25 000 – after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed by government recently – at Loftus Versfeld for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash with Ulster (2pm kickoff), White said on a radio show on Tuesday morning that tickets for the match will start at R25.

“We are hoping to get a big crowd. The government has given us the go ahead to open up to 50 percent of the capacity, which is 25 000 for us at Loftus. Hopefully, we will try to get those numbers up this weekend,” White said. “Let’s make sure that we get 25 000 people at Loftus. I’m committing that we’ll make it start from R25 a ticket. And we are hoping that all the schools, clubs and supporters of rugby in the area will come. “I’m looking forward to seeing the crowd back. I don’t see a reason why this cannot be achieved. I’ve met a lot of Bulls supporters who have been saying they want to come watch the team. I’m sure this will be a great initiative. If we can get 25 000 at the stadium, it will just show how much we love our rugby.”

The Bulls have been in fine form in recent weeks, pulling off four consecutive victories – and scoring more than 50 points in their last two encounters. It will be a much tougher showdown with Ulster, though, who boast former Bulls captain Duane Vermeulen in their ranks and are currently second on the URC log.

The R25 tickets are for seats immediately behind the goal-posts on either side of the field, while there are also R25 tickets that can be purchased for the Grand Stand and East Stand, with the most expensive ticket at R150. Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone added: “This is unheard of. Where in the world have you seen a premier match between two sides with so much history and accolades opening their stadium at such low ticket prices?

“This is the least we can offer our supporters who have stood by us for a long time. We at the Bulls back the decision made by coach Jake White in an effort to get fans back in their numbers at our sporting venues. “We are looking forward to seeing the Loftus faithful flocking the stadium this Saturday and witnessing top quality rugby in a premier competition like the URC.” @ashfakmohamed