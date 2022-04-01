Bulls’ Marcell Coetzee won’t be as friendly on field when he meets former Ulster mates

Cape Town — Marcell Coetzee spent five seasons at Ulster, and despite an injury-ravaged first few years, he became a popular member of the Belfast-based side. Normally players from opposing teams only meet up after the match, but not so for Coetzee ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between the Bulls and Ulster at Loftus Versfeld (2pm kick-off).

That was proven once more when the Bulls captain posted a photo on his Instagram stories on Wednesday of him spending some time with a few Ulster players, including prop Marty Moore and loose forward Jordi Murphy — set to the tune of the Boney M song ‘Belfast’. “Great catching up with the Ulstermen,” Coetzee wrote in his caption. But it won’t be so friendly on the pitch on Saturday as Ulster will know that the Springbok flank will be one of the main threats around the field.

Coetzee has been in top form for the Bulls in the URC. He is in joint-top spot on the most offloads list with 27 alongside Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant, fifth position among the most carries with 131 and joint-13th on the turnovers group with 10. The 30-year-old loose-forward is pushing hard for a Bok recall, having earned 30 Test caps since 2012.

But perhaps his biggest contribution will come before the match, as he can provide the Bulls with significant insights into the way Ulster operate, having played for them from 2016 to 2021 before moving to Pretoria. Once he got over his knee injury issues in the first few years in Belfast, he was a force for Ulster, and was the 2020-21 PRO14 Players’ Player of the Season So, he knows exactly what makes them tick, although he will have his hands full in trying to contain Ulster openside flank Marcus Rea — who has the most turnovers (15) in the URC this season along with Stormers No 6 Deon Fourie — while the Bulls will be well aware of former skipper Duane Vermeulen’s breakdown prowess.

After four consecutive victories, this is the match where the Bulls need to lay down a marker that they are serious title contenders. They have done well to see off Zebre 45-7, Munster 29-24, Scarlets 57-12 and Dragons 55-20, but Ulster nearly knocked over the Stormers in Cape Town last week — with only a controversial decision to rule out a try, which was incorrect, stopping them from emerging victorious. So, they will be keen to leave South Africa with at least one victory, as they face a tough schedule over the next few weeks.

After the Bulls clash, they take on European Champions Cup holders Toulouse in home and away Round of 16 games in successive weekends. Then they will resume their URC campaign against Munster at home on April 22, Edinburgh away on April 30 and then the Sharks at home on May 20. The Bulls are also in a fight with the Stormers and Sharks to win the South African conference.

Following the Ulster showdown, they next face the Capetonians away on April 9, followed by Benetton at Loftus on April 23 and Glasgow at home on April 29, before ending their league phase against the Ospreys in Wales on May 20. Jake White’s team are seventh with 37 points, one behind the sixth-placed Stormers and one ahead of the eighth-placed Sharks. @ashfakmohamed