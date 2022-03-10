Bulls must be wary of Johann van Graan’s intimate knowledge of the kraal

Cape Town - While the bonus-point win over Zebre looked great on the scoreboard, the Bulls will know that they have a lot of work to do this week to get the better of Munster on Saturday. While their pack of forwards appeared to have found their rhythm in the set-pieces in Italy, it is the Bulls’ attacking play that needs the most attention before they run out at Loftus on the weekend.

Story continues below Advertisment

Coach Jake White spoke about “false space” out wide that fooled the backs somewhat against Zebre, where they looked to play with width and spread the ball to the wings when it wasn’t the right decision at the time. The Bulls seemed to force their passes and wanted to stretch the Zebre defence at will, no matter what, and it resulted in a frustrating first half where they actually trailed 7-0 at one stage. Their handling was again problematic, with a number of knock-ons that also blighted their performances in previous matches.

If there is a repeat of that on Saturday, it will prove costly against Munster. The men from Limerick may be missing nine players who are in the Ireland Six Nations squad – as well as the likes of South African locks RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins, as well as experienced utility back Keith Earls, who are all injured – but they will still field a competitive match-23 at Loftus.

Story continues below Advertisment

Springbok centre Damian de Allende will spearhead their onslaught, while another former Stormers player in lock Jean Kleyn will look to disrupt the Bulls’ lineouts. But perhaps the biggest factor in Munster’s favour is the intimate knowledge of the Bulls that their coach Johann van Graan possesses.

Story continues below Advertisment

Van Graan grew up at Loftus as his father Barend was the chief executive for many years, and then he quickly moved up the coaching ranks to become the chief lieutenant to Heyneke Meyer and later Frans Ludeke as the Bulls claimed three Super Rugby titles in 2007, 2009 and 2010. He then became Meyer’s forwards coach at the Boks in 2012, and was in the role on Allister Coetzee’s watch as well until 2017, when he took over from Rassie Erasmus as Munster boss. So, Van Graan knows everything about the Bulls, Loftus and Pretoria, on and off the pitch.

Story continues below Advertisment

The 41-year-old – who will be joining English club Bath next season – will be able to tell the Munster players exactly what makes the opposition tick, although White has been determined to evolve his team’s DNA from the perception of being a forwards-orientated side to a multi-faceted one.

That should be encouraged and is commendable, but the Bulls forwards need to secure possession from the scrums and lineouts, and not allow Munster to get any freebies such as breakdown penalties or being reduced to 14 players with a yellow card for foul play. Captain Marcell Coetzee will need to keep a tight lid on his team’s discipline in that regard, especially with a European referee in Welshman Ben Whitehouse in charge, but also front up himself in what could be a thrilling duel for the loose ball with Munster’s SA fetcher Chris Cloete.