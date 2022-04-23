Bulls roar back to gain revenge over Benetton as Loftus honours late Pedrie Wannenburg

Cape Town - The Bulls’ quest for the United Rugby Championship playoffs were nearly derailed, but they showed great composure in the second half to secure a 46-29 bonus-point victory over Benetton at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Captain Marcell Coetzee scored the decisive fourth try that kept the Pretoria side in the hunt for a top-seven spot on the log, which would also guarantee a place in next season’s Champions Cup.

They temporarily moved up to seventh position on the log on 48 points, ahead of the Sharks and Lions matches later on Saturday. Coetzee said on TV before the match that his team hoped to play well in honour of former Bulls stalwart Pedrie Wannenburg, who was tragically killed in a car accident in Houston on Friday night, which saw a moment’s silence being observed at Loftus on Saturday. But Jake White’s team were slow out of the blocks on a sunny day as they sought revenge for the Rainbow Cup final defeat in Treviso last June.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends 🙏#URC #BULvBEN pic.twitter.com/EtDg01QnQu — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) April 23, 2022 Instead, it was the Italian outfit who again rocked the Bulls with an all-out attacking approach that was similar to last year’s encounter between the two teams. Danger wing Monty Ioane landed the first punch with a thrilling line-break down the middle, and soon enough, fullback Rhyno Smith landed the opening three-pointer.

And it was former Cheetahs No 15 Smith who sparked the first try by taking a quick tap penalty down the right-hand side, where the Bulls were caught flat-footed, and industrious centre Tommaso Benoncello rounded off. The visitors lost hooker Corniel Els, who was taken off on a medical cart after taking a knock to the head as he tried to stop a charging Elrigh Louw, but that didn’t stop Smith from stretching the lead to 16-5 before the break. The Bulls finally got some rhythm with ball-in-hand before that, and a superb string of passes between lock Ruan Nortje and hooker Johan Grobbelaar ended with flank Cyle Brink forcing his way over.

But crucially for the home side, they got their driving maul going before halftime, and after the forwards made good ground, flyhalf Chris Smith flung the ball wide for an unmarked Kurt-Lee Arendse to dot down. The real turnaround came after the break, though, with the Bulls playing with renewed energy. The two Smith goal-kickers traded penalties to 19-15 to Benetton, but that is when the Bulls put their foot down. After a wayward pass from the Italians, Arendse pounced on the loose ball and had an easy run-in, and then Coetzee stretched over for the fourth try.

Benetton reserve forward Niccolo Cannone was red-carded for a swinging arm tackle, and even though Menoncello got a second try, replacement prop Simphiwe Matanzima barged his way over just before the hooter. Points-Scorers Bulls 46 – Tries: Cyle Brink, Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), Marcell Coetzee, Canan Moodie, Simphiwe Matanzima. Conversions: Chris Smith (3), Morné Steyn (2). Penalties: Smith (2).