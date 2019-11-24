On loan WP hooker Chad Solomon has been included in the Southern Kings' squad to tour Ireland. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – The Southern Kings have named a 25-man touring group that will leave Port Elizabeth on Monday for Galway, Ireland. They will take on Connacht Rugby in a Pro14 match at The Sportsground on Saturday.

The travelling party includes new faces in hooker, Chad Solomon, who is on a short-term loan from Western Province, experienced tighthead prop, De-Jay Terblanche, who re-joined the team he represented last season, scrumhalf Theo Maree from the Bulls and utility back, Scott van Breda, who has once again being granted a short-term loan by Worcester Warriors.

“Thankfully Worcester have agreed to loan Scotty to us for this Connacht game as he will not be part of their European squad. We are very fortunate to have him back. Then we have Theo Maree coming in as we, potentially, have one fully fit scrumhalf in Stefan Ungerer at the moment. So Theo covers that base with regards to the scrumhalf position,” said Kings interim coach Robbi Kempson.

Southern Kings tour squad