LLANELLI – The Toyota Cheetahs went down fighting 17-13 against the Scarlets in their second Guinness PRO14 tour match on Saturday night when wet and windy conditions resulted in an error-ridden game for both teams.
The defeat marked back-to-back losses for the side, although they were able to secure bonus points from both matches on tour so far.
It was a tightly-fought first half in which both sides ran hard on attack and defended with intent, and the scoreboard reflected this with the Scarlets leading 14-7 thanks to their two tries to one by the Toyota Cheetahs.
The second half was much tighter, with the Free Staters opting for two penalty goals and the Scarlets slotting over one, which saw the home side edge through for the narrow 17-13 victory.
The Toyota Cheetahs scored the first points of the match in the 13th minute compliments of a fantastic try by captain and scrumhalf, Tian Meyer, who gathered a perfect chip kick from Benhard Janse van Rensburg (centre).