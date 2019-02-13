The Cheetahs in action against the Scarlets in the Pro14 competition. Photo: INPHO/Alex Davidson

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Cheetahs on Tuesday named their Pro14 squad for their tour to Ireland and Wales.

The Cheetahs will be facing Connacht in Galway on Saturday, followed by their clash against the Scarlets in Llanelli on February 24.  The Bloemfontein-based side's tour will conclude with an encounter against Leinster in Dublin on March 1.

The Cheetahs touring squad is: 

Aranos Coetzee, Luan de Bruin, JP du Preez, Jacques du Toit, Louis Fouche, Nico Lee, Sintu Manjezi, Tapiwa Mafura,  Charles Marais, Rabz Maxwane, Tian Meyer,  Ox Nche, Abongile Nonkontwana, Gerhard Olivier, Rudi Paige, Junior Pokomela, Tian Schoeman, William Small-Smith, Walt Steenkamp, Dries Swanepoel, Marnus van der Merwe,  Henco Venter, Reinach Venter, Shaun Venter, Jasper Wiese. 

African News Agency (ANA)


Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter