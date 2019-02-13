The Cheetahs in action against the Scarlets in the Pro14 competition. Photo: INPHO/Alex Davidson

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Cheetahs on Tuesday named their Pro14 squad for their tour to Ireland and Wales.

The Cheetahs will be facing Connacht in Galway on Saturday, followed by their clash against the Scarlets in Llanelli on February 24. The Bloemfontein-based side's tour will conclude with an encounter against Leinster in Dublin on March 1.