Jimmy Mpailane of Pukke is tackled by Duncan Saal of Maties during the 2018 Varsity Cup Final. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Winger Duncan Saal will be joining the Cheetahs for the 2019/20 Pro14 season. The 22-year-old Saal, who has won the Varsity Cup title with the Stellenbosch University was named in the Stormers Super Rugby squad for 2019, however, he did not get any game time at the Cape franchise.

At the age of 19, Saal, scored his first Varsity Cup hattrick when he crossed the whitewash on three occasions against the University of Pretoria Tuks.

In 2017 he repeated the feat, but this time against the arch-rivals, the University of Cape Town Ikeys. In 2018 he achieved his third hattrick when the scored three time against the University of the Free State Shimlas in Stellenbosch.

Duncan Rowan Saal of the Maties is tackled by Tinus de Beer of the UP Tuks during their 2019 Varsity Cup match. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The winger was named in the Varsity Cup Dream title in 2017 and in 2018.

He has previously represented Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge. In 2017 Saal was a part of the Western Province team which won the Under-21 Championship.

African News Agency (ANA)