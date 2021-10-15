Chris Smith starts at 10 with Morne Steyn to play off the bench for Bulls in URC

Cape Town – The Bulls will have a new No 8 in Muller Uys, while Morné Steyn will play off the bench in their last United Rugby Championship tour match against Edinburgh on Saturday (6.15pm SA time kickoff). Uys hasn’t had much game time over the last year, and has had to play second fiddle firstly to Duane Vermeulen and now Elrigh Louw.

But the powerful Louw was given a breather by coach Jake White when the team was announced on Friday, with Uys lining up alongside the experienced Arno Botha and captain Marcell Coetzee in the loose trio. There are also changes to the front row, with Lizo Gqoboka back at loosehead and Mornay Smith at tighthead, alongside veteran hooker Bismarck du Plessis. White has kept faith with Chris Smith, who starred in last week’s 29-19 victory over Cardiff when he came on in the first half as a replacement for the injured Johan Goosen, with Springbok pivot Steyn among the replacements.

Another interesting selection on the bench is Marco Jansen van Vuren as a back-up scrumhalf. The tall Jansen van Vuren has played mainly centre and wing for the Bulls, but prefers being a halfback, and will look to make the most of a rare opportunity. “It’s been quite an experience for our squad in these past four weeks in the UK, adapting to the United Rugby Championship – new opposition and unfamiliar conditions,” White said on Friday. “Edinburgh is a top side that is well-coached, with a number of international players. We expect another challenging encounter against a competitive opposition. We look forward to ending off this tour on a high note.”

Bulls Team 15 David Kriel 14 Madosh Tambwe 13 Cornal Hendricks 12 Harold Vorster 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 10 Chris Smith 9 Embrose Papier 8 Muller Uys 7 Arno Botha 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Ruan Nortjé 4 Janko Swanepoel 3 Mornay Smith 2 Bismarck du Plessis 1 Lizo Gqoboka. Bench: 16 Schalk Erasmus 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Robert Hunt 19 Walt Steenkamp 20 Elrigh Louw 21 Marco Jansen van Vuren 22 Morné Steyn 23 Lionel Mapoe.