Curwin Bosch back to marshall Sharks’ backline in must-win URC game against Treviso

Durban — Sharks coach Sean Everitt has turned to Curwin Bosch to marshall the troops in the Sharks’ must-win match against Benetton in Treviso on Saturday in what completes a remarkable comeback for the flyhalf. It was only a few weeks ago that the 24-year-old was in the wilderness, bereft of confidence and not being picked even for the Currie Cup side, and there was informed speculation that Bosch was looking for pastures new, with interest from English club Bath.

🔗: https://t.co/Alt3rdZxa4#OurSharksForever #TacklingNewShores Vodacom #URC #BENvSHA pic.twitter.com/wUvAVUHxen — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) February 24, 2022 But Bosch, a Springbok back in 2017, had a reprieve when he played against Western Province in a Currie Cup match and after a jittery start he gained in stature and ended up having a more than reasonable game. It was enough to earn him a place on the bench against the Bulls a week later in the URC and he came on in the second half to guide the Sharks home to victory. “Curwin did really well against the Bulls and deserves to be back in the team,” Everitt said from Treviso after naming a team that has only one other change — Ruben van Heerden in at lock for injured Hyron Andrews.

ALSO READ: Golden opportunity for Sharks against understrength Benetton United Rugby Championship clash “Curwin also solves some goal-kicking issues for us and we are also bearing in mind that Benetton are the fourth-highest kickers in the URC, “ Everitt added. From their last visit to Europe —their four-match URC tour last November — the Sharks learned that tactical kicking plays a major role in that part of the world and in Bosch he has one of the best kickers of the ball in the business.

Benetton captain and scrumhalf Dewald Duvenage is a masterful kicker from the base and much of the Italian side’s game is centered on the former Western Province man’s astute kicking. ALSO READ: Sharks youngsters can learn from Eben Etzebeth and become better players, says Etienne Fynn “Duvenage is a key player for them and they also have some very good other South African players in Andries Coetzee (fullback), Rhyno Smith (fullback/wing), Corniel Els (hooker), Carl Wegner (lock), Irne Herbst (lock) and Braam Steyn (flank),” Everitt pointed out.

The healthy South African contingent mitigates the host of players Benetton has lost to the Italy team that plays Ireland on Sunday, and they also have a tough Aussie wing in Monty Ione and an accomplished flyhalf in Englishman Tommy Bell. “There is no chance of us under-estimating Benetton,” Everitt stressed. “They took a so-called under-strength team to Glasgow last week to play the Warriors and did everything but win the game (The Scots won 13-3). ALSO READ: Springbok star Eben Etzebeth joins the Sharks

“They also have a fiercely patriotic home crowd who have helped them to a very good home record,” the coach added. “Treviso is not a big city and it has a strong rugby history to it, so we know we can expect a lively crowd on Saturday.” Even so, the Sharks are at full strength and given that they will be sharply focused after seeing what Benetton did to the Bulls in the Rainbow Cup final last year, they really ought to win this game and pocket precious overseas URC points. Sharks – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (capt), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.