Derbies set to cushion United Rugby Championship blow for SA teams - report

Durban - The Sharks are likely to play the Bulls this week and the Stormers the Lions as an emergency plan is implemented to rescue the United Rugby Championship. The URC was plunged into crisis on Friday when news of the Omicron variant in South Africa broke and the four overseas teams that were due to play the SA teams went into panic mode and fled the country.

The Scarlets, Cardiff, Munster and Zebre unilaterally chose to charter flights home so that they could be safely back before the red list ban on flights to and from SA kicked in. Rapport has reported that the four SA franchises will now bring forward the matches against each other which were scheduled for later in the competition and play for URC points.

The Sharks v Stormers game is currently scheduled for February 12, as is the Stormers-Lions game, but these games could now be played this weekend. It was further reported that SA Rugby offered to let the visiting teams fly back after this weekend's fixtures on a special charter flight, but that was turned down and the tourists chose to do their own thing, and the URC announced that the fixtures would be played at a later date.