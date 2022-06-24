Evan Roos’ dream season continues picking up the URC Player of the Season Award

Cape Town - DHL Stormers No 8 Evan Roos has completed a dream tournament by walking away with the inaugural Vodacom Player of the United Rugby Championship Season Award, which forms part of the annual SA Rugby Awards. The 22-year-old Roos, who was part of the DHL Stormers team that won the Vodacom URC Grand Final in Cape Town last weekend, beat off the challenges from Vodacom Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee and his team-mate Ruan Nortje, Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks), Vincent Tshituka (Emirates Lions) and Warrick Gelant, another member of the DHL Stormers’ championship-winning side.

Story continues below Advertisement

The six finalists were decided by a media vote, as well as nominations from the coaching teams of the Springboks and the four participating franchises, and finally a voting process from supporters through Vodacom’s digital channels. Apart from celebrating their first international competition victory with his DHL Stormers team-mates, Roos capped a superb season by walking away with three other Vodacom URC Awards – the Players’ Player of the Season, the Next-Gen Player of the Season, and the Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season. “We are delighted for Evan and this award is well deserved given his form and consistency throughout the competition,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

Evan Roos celebrates after the Stormers won the United Rugby Championship. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix “The fact that he received this honour in a competition featuring some of the best players in the northern hemisphere also shows the depth and quality of players we have in South Africa and especially young players.” “The Vodacom United Rugby Championship was launched with the vision of celebrating a new era in world rugby by showcasing the game’s next generation of international stars,” said Liam Dobell, Vodacom Head of Rugby Sponsorships. “Evan Roos emerged as one of the most exciting new young talents in the game this season, and who took the opportunity to test himself against the best and achieved exactly what Vodacom’s support of this competition and South African rugby is all about – taking our passion for the game and helping to shape the stars of tomorrow.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Vodacom URC Awards Winner List 2021-22 Tackle Machine: Alan O’Connor (Ulster) Turnover King: Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

Story continues below Advertisement

Gilbert Golden Boot: Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys) Top Try Scorer: Leolin Zas (DHL Stormers) Ironman: Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

Story continues below Advertisement

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Evan Roos (DHL Stormers) Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season: Evan Roos (DHL Stormers) Loch Lomond Coach of the Season: Leo Cullen (Leinster)