Fantastic Sharks overpower Lions in URC clash at a wet Durban

Durban — The Lions’ four-match unbeaten run at altitude came to a sodden end at the drenched sea level of Hollywoodbets Kings Park where the Sharks perfectly played the conditions to smash them 37-10 in a United Rugby Championship fixture. Historically, April is a guaranteed dry period in KZN but global warming has changed that and it had rained for days before kick-off, and the home team has probably had more practice in the wet than any of the 16 teams in the United Rugby Championship, including the Europeans.

The Sharks recently lost a match to Edinburgh in similarly wet conditions, and they learned from that, and playmakers Jaden Hendrikse and Curwin Bosch completely outplayed their opposite numbers in Morne van den Berg and Jordan Henrdikse — men who had been in scorching form on the Highveld. The Cell C Sharks produced a clinical performance in terrible conditions to score a comprehensive 37-10 win over the Emirates Lions in the Vodacom #URC. — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 9, 2022 The rain had dwindled to a drizzle by kick-off but the damage had been done to the sodden field and the ball was as slippery as soap. The Lions indeed looked like fish out of water in the Kings Park quagmire and in the seventh minute, the Sharks splashed their way through the phases in the Lions’ 22 to free up lock Gerbrandt Grobler for a rampage to the line.

To rub salt in the wound, veteran Jannie du Plessis was yellow-carded for a tackle off the ball in the lead up to the try. The Sharks’ second try was superb. They were in the Lions’ 22 when they earned a penalty advantage and Hendrikse nudged a kick over the defence for No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi to neatly catch and go over the line. Bosch’s up-and-unders took their toll and on two occasions they were too much for Lions fullback Quan Horn.

The Lions fought back after being dominated for a quarter and won a penalty the first time they went into the Sharks’ 22 and Jordan Hendrikse pulled back three points. Bosch established the 14-point advantage a few minutes later and then ten minutes into the second half he added three more and at 20-3, the Lions were sinking fast. They were fatally wounded as the game hit the three-quarter mark when a perfectly-worked Sharks maul propelled Bongi Mbonambi over the line, and ten minutes from time the bonus point was secured when Sikhumbuzo Notshe crashed over from a maul.

There was a consolation try for Henco van Wyk but the reality is that the Lions were totally outplayed And the last say in the match was a Bosch penalty at the hooter. The Lions got their try! 🦁

A first in the #URC for Henco Van Wyk 👏 #SHAvLIO pic.twitter.com/EXdMew7Vmw — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) April 9, 2022 Scorers Sharks 37 — Tries: Gerbrandt Grobler, Phepsi Buthelezi, Bongi Mbonambi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe. Conversions: Curwin Bosch (4). Penalties: Bosch (3).

