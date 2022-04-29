Five factors that turned the Stormers’ fortunes in the United Rugby Championship

Cape Town - The Stormers will take on Leinster in a blockbuster, top-of-the-table United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 6:15pm). John Dobson’s men have certainly come a long way since their struggling start to the United Rugby Championship last September, and now, they have an opportunity to go even further as they aim to secure a home play-off berth with two games remaining.

Here are five factors that had a hand in the Capetonians’ climb up the URC ladder. The Manie Libbok factor The Stormers’ flyhalf problem is no more…and it hasn’t been for a while now.

That’s all thanks to the leading points scorer in the competition (and the guys around him, but more on that below). There were some early struggles when the flyhalf touched down in Cape Town from the Bulls, but that is a thing of the past, and he has been key in the Stormers’ upward curve. The 24-year-old has just kept improving, and his ability to fulfil his basic flyhalf duties, while combining it with pace, acceleration, slick footwork and enough creativity to mess with opposition defences.

Backing their attack The Stormers have been absolutely superb in this regard. Gone are the days of complaints over an apparent ‘over-reliance’ on their scrum. Gone are the days when fans were left moaning over not seeing enough being done with ball in hand despite their team’s attacking riches - they have made their attack their biggest asset.

Until now, the Stormers have made the most clean breaks in the competition (130), while they are second with offloads (189) and third with defenders beaten (316). When it comes to the tries-scored and metres-gained columns, the Cape outfit are fifth. But it’s not just the stats that are impressive, how about the interplay between backs and forwards, the counter-attacking wizardry and the way they’ve wreaked havoc out wide? It’s been great (attacking) stuff all round.

The Damian and Warrick duo This is not at all taking anything away from Libbok and his individual contributions, but the way he has gelled with Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant, especially in that 10-12-15 combination, has been one of the biggest keys to the side’s productions. Willemse and Gelant are some of the best attacking catalysts in the country. Whether it’s been through space (and try) creating passes or ridiculously well-executed 50-22s, they have been one of the biggest sweet spots in this team.

The master poacher How good has Deon Fourie been? The combative loose has been superb on the ground, while he has also made popping up on attack without much of a warning a habit. It should come as no surprise that he’s made the most turnovers in the competition (20). Also, you simply cannot mention the Stormers’ loose trio without name-dropping Evan Roos. He has made the most successful carries and is tied at No 1 for most defenders beaten. He’s been a pure menace.