Five key match-ups in Lions and Sharks URC clash

Johannesburg - The United Rugby Championship reverts to local derbies for the South African teams this weekend and in Durban, the Sharks host the Lions in what is expected to be very tough conditions, with heavy rain predicted for Durban on Saturday. Mike Greenaway looks at five key match-ups that will influence the outcome of the game.

Ox Nche v Jannie du Plessis The Lions have suffered a setback with the loss to injury of their powerhouse tighthead prop Carlu Sadie. The latter has been spearheading a very strong Lions set scrum. In comes veteran Jannie du Plessis and while he has all the experience in the world, he is getting on at 39 and is up against the irrepressible Ox Nche. Without Sadie and also hooker Jaco Coetzee (Covid protocols) the Lions scrum could be vulnerable... ALSO READ: Flashbacks of the last 5 Stormers-Bulls clashes

Siya Kolisi v Vincent Tshituka The Springbok captain comes back into the team after a rotational break with questions over whether he is playing the quality of rugby that made him South Africa’s Player of the Year for 2021, a deserved award. Meanwhile, Tshituka has been in blistering form, making the most of the solid platform his tight five has been creating for the loose forwards. Tshituka will certainly want to enhance his name against one of the best in the business — when he is on form. Jaden Hendrikse v Morne van den Berg

Henrdrikse became a Springbok last year on the back of some enterprising play for the Sharks. He scored a good try on his debut against Argentina but in his next game, he broke his ankle badly. He is building nicely towards his best form and now he is up against the find of the URC for South Africa. The 24-year-old Morne van den Berg has been sensational and it is no surprise that he is being billed as the new Faf de Klerk. Jaden Hendrikse.



Curwin Bosch v Jordan Hendrikse Bosch has been the centre of a storm of discussion this year, and much of it has not been positive but his coach keeps backing him to deliver on his potential, and he largely came good last week against the Dragons. Can he sustain it in the envisaged difficult conditions? And against one of the rising stars of South African rugby in Hendrikse, who is the younger brother of Bosch’s scrumhalf partner? Junior Springbok Hendrikse has a big future and it is no coincidence that the Lions’ losing streak ended when he returned from injury. Werner Kok v Edwill van der Merwe

