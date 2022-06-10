Five things that can swing the Stormers-Ulster game

Cape Town — The big one is here! The Stormers will take on Ulster in the United Rugby Championship semi-final at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) and, given the quality of both sides, it’s naturally a highly anticipated fixture.

The hosts go into the clash having won their last nine games on the bounce, and their stat of having lost just once at home this season - against the Lions back in December last year - is also something that should add a little bit extra to their confidence against the Irish side. But, as I’m sure no Stormers fan needs reminding of, the Cape team don’t boast a flattering play-off record at home. For that to change, they are going to have to be at their best this afternoon, especially considering what Ulster can do.

So, here are five things that can help the game swing in the Stormers’ favour at Cape Town Stadium. Counter-attacking brilliance There have been times this season where the Stormers have been simply devastating on the counter.

Ask any team, and they’re bound to mention that it’s one of the factors you have to constantly watch out for when you face the Cape side, and for good reason. With top try-scoring wingers out wide in Seabelo Senatla and Leolin Zas, an attacking mastermind in Warrick Gelant at the back, a midfield that knows just how to create (and finish) opportunities for their outside men and a flyhalf that can pounce and finish all too easily thanks to his pace and feet, you’d be setting yourself up for failure if you didn’t circle this area in bold red. Breakdown brainpower

The Stormers sure are a side that have good reason to back themselves at the breakdown, and not only because they have master poacher Deon Fourie in their back row, but Ulster can also give some lessons on how to work your way around the area. Keeping it clean at and around the breakdown against Ulster is crucial. Set-piece superiority When is this ever not a box to tick?

Nevertheless, the hosts aren’t just going to have to watch Ulster’s maul, but they’re also going to have to clean things up their lineout - an area that has been up and down this season. A strong scrummaging display throughout is something that is never undesired, and with the Stormers pack (that front row in particular) and a backline that can build an attacking wonderland on a solid foundation laid by the guys up front, it’s a battle to savour. Composure on attack

It’s going to be imperative that the Stormers limit their errors with ball in hand and make their time on the oval count. Ulster have been the most dangerous defensive side in the competition. They have made the fewest defensive penalties, racked up a total of 3066 tackles, the highest in the URC, and boast a success rate of 91 percent. On top of that, only Ospreys have lost fewer turnovers. Dutiful defence

As vital as the Stormers’ attack is going to be in this meeting, so too their defence. Ulster’s backs can be devastating and in their quarter-final against Munster, they again showed that they can strike from everywhere. Be it the backs or forwards, a well worked out move or a loose ball, it could take just one moment of brilliance to determine the result of this match, and the visitors’ personnel are totally capable of producing such a moment, so they need to be watched.

Worth a mention: Discipline This is the one game during which the Stormers can’t afford to be at a numerical disadvantage thanks to a yellow card. @WynonaLouw