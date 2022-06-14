Flyhalves Libbok and Smith with points to prove in URC final after Springbok squad snub

Cape Town — In one part of the Springbok squad announcement press release at the weekend, it is said that Johan Goosen will stay with the squad “to continue his rehabilitation” from his long-term knee injury until the end of the current preparation camp in Pretoria. In another part, though, Goosen is listed as one of three flyhalves — alongside Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies — for the Boks’ international season, which starts against Wales on July 2 and will include the Rugby Championship and end-of-year tour to Europe.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now Bulls pivot Goosen last played in Cardiff last October, and may only return to the pitch in September for the next United Rugby Championship (URC) season. Damian Willemse is listed as a utility back, and would probably be a stop-gap measure at flyhalf if Pollard and Jantjies had to be injured. But where does that leave Stormers No 10 Manie Libbok and Bulls counterpart Chris Smith?

Libbok in particular has had an outstanding URC season, and showed his mettle under intense pressure in the 17-15 semi-final win over Ulster at the weekend. He didn’t have his best game, as he missed a few shots at goal, had a few touch kicks go awry and he attempted an ill-advised drop goal that went wide. But he has done more than enough in proving himself over an entire season to warrant a Bok call-up. He has ignited the Stormers attack in dove-tailing with Willemse and Warrick Gelant as playmakers — and strike-runners too — with a broad skill-set that includes good speed with ball-in-hand, a wonderful passing game and a classy kicking arsenal that also involves being able to use both boots in general play. Libbok is also the leading points-scorer in the URC with 161, and is ideally placed to be the third flyhalf behind the proven Pollard and Jantjies.

Story continues below Advertisement

Smith is not as flashy, but he is the rock around which the Bulls attack has been built. He plays his role to perfection in being a steady influence on the backline, and has showcased the variety in his passing game too. The Bulls No 10 is a big part of why the likes of Harold Vorster, Cornal Hendricks, Madosh Tambwe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie have been able to work their magic this season, while the Pretoria side also scored the second-most tries (67) – behind Leinster’s 73. Smith is also the joint-third-leading points-scorer in the competition on 138, and showed his temperament in landing the winning drop goal in the quarter-final against the Sharks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has chosen four scrumhalves in Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies and Grant Williams, with the injured Cobus Reinach also part of the Pretoria camp. So, why isn’t there at least one extra flyhalf? Both Libbok and Smith can certainly feel disappointed that they weren’t selected, and it sets up their duel in Saturday’s URC final at Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm kickoff) perfectly. They will have major points to prove to Nienaber and the rest of the Bok management, especially as they have come through a number of ‘stress tests’ with flying colours up to this point.

Story continues below Advertisement