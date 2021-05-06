Former Lion Harold Vorster shores up Bulls midfield

CAPE TOWN - Just when it seemed as if they may be short of options at centre, the Bulls have brought in former Lions star Harold Vorster to Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls announced the signing of the 27-year-old on Thursday, and it comes at just the right time for Jake White’s team.

First-choice outside centre Stedman Gans has been injured for a number of weeks, and has been seconded to the Blitzboks sevens squad for the Tokyo Olympics anyway once he recovers.

In addition, White has said recently that ace No 12 Cornal Hendricks could get a recall to the Springbok squad for the British and Irish Lions series, and if that happens, he will be without an experienced centre pairing.

The other options in the current squad include youngsters Dawid Kellerman and Marnus Potgieter, while utility back Marco Jansen van Vuren has also operated in the No 13 jersey in Gans’ absence.

Vorster, who hails from Phalaborwa in Limpopo, played for the Lions from 2012 to 2019, where he was able to slot in equally comfortably at inside or outside centre. A big unit at 1.87m and 94kg, he has been in Japan over the last few years at Panasonic Wild Knights, who are coached by former Crusaders and Wallabies boss Robbie Deans.

He is a powerful ball-carrier and defender, and will bring much-needed experience to the Bulls midfield.

“Attracting the type of talent Harold possesses is exactly what we are looking for at Loftus Versfeld. His signing adds immense depth to our backs, and we are keen to see what he brings to the table,” White said in a statement on Thursday.

The former Bok coach will announce his team to take on the Stormers in Saturday’s Rainbow Cup SA clash at Cape Town Stadium (6.15pm kickoff) later on Thursday.

