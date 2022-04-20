Free entry for kids to Bulls United Rugby Championship match

Cape Town – The Bulls have taken their quest to attract a bumper crowd to Loftus Versfeld to the next level on Wednesday, by announcing that kids will gain free entry for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Benetton. The match kicks off at 2pm, and children up to the age of 18 will be allowed in to watch the Bulls by receiving a ticket at the gate.

There will be a special kids area, and an after party with drinks specials as well, with the gates opening at 11.30am. Jake White’s team are in a tense race to qualify for the URC playoffs and the European Champions Cup, and need to beat Benetton following their 19-17 loss to the Stormers in their previous match on April 9 in Cape Town. ALSO READ: Nollis Marais wants sharp reaction speed from Bulls against Benetton

The Bulls are currently in eighth position on the log with 43 points, one behind Edinburgh and three behind the Sharks, with only the top seven assured of reaching the Champions Cup next year, as the top Welsh side are also guaranteed of qualification for that competition – even if they finish outside the top eight in the URC. So, it’s all to play for against Benetton, and Marcell Coetzee’s team will also be out for revenge after suffering a heavy 35-8 defeat to the Italian club in last June’s Rainbow Cup final in Treviso.

The Bulls reduced their ticket prices to start from R25 for their last home match against Ulster on April 2, and they had over 19 000 spectators at Loftus in what turned into a memorable day as they produced a 34-16 bonus-point victory. They have maintained the same pricing structure for Saturday's Benetton match, with tickets ranging from R25 to R200 on the Ticketpro website.